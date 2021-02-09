Adani Ports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,305.18 crore, up 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,305.18 crore in December 2020 up 10.35% from Rs. 1,182.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 622.55 crore in December 2020 up 35.65% from Rs. 458.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,714.36 crore in December 2020 up 37.24% from Rs. 1,249.14 crore in December 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 582.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)