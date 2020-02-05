Adani Ports Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.76 crore, down 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.76 crore in December 2019 down 18.86% from Rs. 1,457.60 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 458.93 crore in December 2019 down 49.92% from Rs. 916.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,249.14 crore in December 2019 down 31.08% from Rs. 1,812.32 crore in December 2018.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2018.

Adani Ports shares closed at 372.50 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.98% over the last 12 months.