App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports Q4 net profit falls 74% to Rs 340.41 crore

Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,099.18 crore as against Rs 1,840.35 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked consolidated net profit of Rs 1,314.19 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income marginally declined to Rs 3,360.17 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 3,492.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,099.18 crore as against Rs 1,840.35 crore.

Close

"Our strategy to diversify and ability to handle all types of cargo enabled us to outperform and deliver another year of stellar operational and financial performance.

related news

"In FY20, we added LNG and LPG into our cargo portfolio. We have also increased our logistics footprint by focusing on increasing connectivity to our ports through our own rakes, inland freight terminals, warehousing solutions and concentrating on end mile connectivity," Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said.

As a strategy, the company always maintained a liquidity cover of 2x. While it is planning to reduce operating costs, the firm aims to curtail Capex to Rs 2,000 crore for FY21.

Adani said the focus will be on conserving cash, generating higher free cash flow and increasing the ROCE from the business.

He said considering the current situation due to spread of COVID-19, APSEZ is implementing the government's operating procedures at all its ports with safety of the workforce as a top priority.

Operational staff is quarantined at ports with necessary arrangements in place for safe work environment, he said, adding hygiene, sanitization of workplaces and sites are a top priority, and has enabled 100 per cent thermal scanning.

"Majority of our administrative staff are working from home. Ports fall under essential services and as such all our ports are operating efficiently during this period of crises to ensure that supply chain of essential goods is not disrupted," Adani added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.