172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|adani-ports-q1-profit-falls-26-to-rs-758-crore-lockdown-hits-cargo-throughput-5684391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports Q1 profit falls 26% to Rs 758 crore, lockdown hits cargo throughput

The shift from road to rail and increase in services enabled Adani Logistics to achieve a revenue of Rs 200 crore, up 10 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the integrated logistics company, has reported a 26.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 757.8 crore for Q1 FY21, impacted by the lockdown.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 18 percent to Rs 2,292.7 crore compared to same period last year as cargo throughput dropped YoY.

"Due to all India lockdown imposed from last week of March, cargo throughput witnessed a decline of 27 percent, resulting in an 18 percent decline in consolidated revenue. However, there has been a steady increase in cargo throughput across ports from July," company said in its BSE filing.

Close

During July, APSEZ handled cargo volumes of 18.30 million tonne, a growth of 6 percent YoY and 31 percent month-on-month. "This trend gives us confidence that worst is behind us and going forward cargo volume in FY21 is expected to stabilise," the management said.

The shift from road to rail and increase in services enabled Adani Logistics to achieve a revenue of Rs 200 crore, up 10 percent YoY.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 24.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,394.2 crore and margin declined 530 bps to 60.8 percent.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #earnings #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.