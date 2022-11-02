 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Ports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore in September 2022 up 47.51% from Rs. 3,532.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,677.48 crore in September 2022 up 76.26% from Rs. 951.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,328.72 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 2,794.39 crore in September 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 841.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.51% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,210.80 4,637.95 3,532.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,210.80 4,637.95 3,532.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 233.12 232.88 168.18
Depreciation 854.30 723.76 621.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,087.07 2,600.72 1,104.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,036.31 1,080.59 1,638.79
Other Income 438.11 461.30 534.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,474.42 1,541.89 2,173.15
Interest 577.05 616.88 616.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,897.37 925.01 1,556.97
Exceptional Items -- -- -405.19
P/L Before Tax 1,897.37 925.01 1,151.78
Tax 162.58 -61.12 218.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,734.79 986.13 932.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,734.79 986.13 932.79
Minority Interest -60.33 -19.18 -16.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.02 105.43 35.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,677.48 1,072.38 951.71
Equity Share Capital 422.47 422.47 408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 5.08 4.66
Diluted EPS 7.77 5.08 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 5.08 4.66
Diluted EPS 7.77 5.08 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.