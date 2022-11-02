Adani Ports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore in September 2022 up 47.51% from Rs. 3,532.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,677.48 crore in September 2022 up 76.26% from Rs. 951.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,328.72 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 2,794.39 crore in September 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 841.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.51% over the last 12 months.