English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Ports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore, up 47.51% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,210.80 crore in September 2022 up 47.51% from Rs. 3,532.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,677.48 crore in September 2022 up 76.26% from Rs. 951.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,328.72 crore in September 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 2,794.39 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

    Close

    Adani Ports shares closed at 841.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.51% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,210.804,637.953,532.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,210.804,637.953,532.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost233.12232.88168.18
    Depreciation854.30723.76621.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,087.072,600.721,104.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,036.311,080.591,638.79
    Other Income438.11461.30534.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,474.421,541.892,173.15
    Interest577.05616.88616.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,897.37925.011,556.97
    Exceptional Items-----405.19
    P/L Before Tax1,897.37925.011,151.78
    Tax162.58-61.12218.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,734.79986.13932.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,734.79986.13932.79
    Minority Interest-60.33-19.18-16.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.02105.4335.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,677.481,072.38951.71
    Equity Share Capital422.47422.47408.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.775.084.66
    Diluted EPS7.775.084.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.775.084.66
    Diluted EPS7.775.084.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm