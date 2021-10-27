Adani Ports Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,532.42 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,532.42 crore in September 2021 up 21.7% from Rs. 2,902.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 951.71 crore in September 2021 down 31.71% from Rs. 1,393.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,794.39 crore in September 2021 down 0.88% from Rs. 2,819.22 crore in September 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.83 in September 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 749.90 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 105.79% over the last 12 months.