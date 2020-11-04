Adani Ports Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.52 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,902.52 crore in September 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 2,821.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,393.69 crore in September 2020 up 32.21% from Rs. 1,054.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,819.22 crore in September 2020 up 55.17% from Rs. 1,816.83 crore in September 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.09 in September 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 353.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.78% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.