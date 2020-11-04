172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|adani-ports-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2902-52-crore-up-2-88-y-o-y-6064561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.52 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,902.52 crore in September 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 2,821.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,393.69 crore in September 2020 up 32.21% from Rs. 1,054.15 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,819.22 crore in September 2020 up 55.17% from Rs. 1,816.83 crore in September 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.09 in September 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 353.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.78% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,902.522,292.692,821.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,902.522,292.692,821.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost147.00140.37135.24
Depreciation461.82454.67410.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses456.94757.371,374.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,836.76940.28900.70
Other Income520.64456.77505.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,357.401,397.051,406.44
Interest557.02452.83520.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,800.38944.22886.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,800.38944.22886.34
Tax403.83185.11-172.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,396.55759.111,059.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,396.55759.111,059.19
Minority Interest--0.19-5.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.86-1.280.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,393.69758.021,054.15
Equity Share Capital406.35406.35406.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.833.735.09
Diluted EPS6.833.735.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.833.735.09
Diluted EPS6.833.735.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.