Adani Ports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,845.03 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,845.03 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 3,607.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,024.00 crore in March 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 1,287.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,440.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 2,775.48 crore in March 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in March 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 752.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,845.03 3,797.10 3,607.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,845.03 3,797.10 3,607.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 169.98 160.11 166.98
Depreciation 675.00 693.05 596.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,807.25 1,219.19 1,129.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,192.80 1,724.75 1,714.17
Other Income 572.84 625.63 464.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,765.64 2,350.38 2,178.69
Interest 657.76 666.51 633.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,107.88 1,683.87 1,545.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,107.88 1,683.87 1,545.51
Tax 137.41 260.72 218.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 970.47 1,423.15 1,327.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 970.47 1,423.15 1,327.15
Minority Interest -9.02 -6.50 -32.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 62.55 55.61 -6.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,024.00 1,472.26 1,287.81
Equity Share Capital 422.47 408.35 406.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 6.97 6.34
Diluted EPS 4.85 6.97 6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 6.97 6.34
Diluted EPS 4.85 6.97 6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 10:00 am
