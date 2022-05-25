Adani Ports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,845.03 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,845.03 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 3,607.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,024.00 crore in March 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 1,287.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,440.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 2,775.48 crore in March 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in March 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 752.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.