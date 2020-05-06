Adani Ports Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.19 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.19 crore in March 2020 down 5.23% from Rs. 3,082.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.39 crore in March 2020 down 73.99% from Rs. 1,285.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,078.71 crore in March 2020 down 56% from Rs. 2,451.47 crore in March 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.21 in March 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 263.10 on May 05, 2020 (NSE)