you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.19 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.19 crore in March 2020 down 5.23% from Rs. 3,082.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.39 crore in March 2020 down 73.99% from Rs. 1,285.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,078.71 crore in March 2020 down 56% from Rs. 2,451.47 crore in March 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.21 in March 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 263.10 on May 05, 2020 (NSE)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,921.193,336.253,082.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,921.193,336.253,082.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost150.66128.11161.96
Depreciation449.55429.67356.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,130.801,066.34879.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.181,712.131,685.15
Other Income438.98494.18410.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax629.162,206.312,095.38
Interest368.17467.28443.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax260.991,739.031,652.37
Exceptional Items-----68.95
P/L Before Tax260.991,739.031,583.42
Tax-83.48382.44269.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities344.471,356.591,314.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period344.471,356.591,314.22
Minority Interest-5.82-4.26-28.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.26-0.16-0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates334.391,352.171,285.38
Equity Share Capital406.35406.35414.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.656.666.21
Diluted EPS1.656.666.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.656.666.21
Diluted EPS1.656.666.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 6, 2020 09:12 am

