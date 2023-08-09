English
    Adani Ports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,247.55 crore, up 34.7% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,247.55 crore in June 2023 up 34.7% from Rs. 4,637.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,114.72 crore in June 2023 up 97.2% from Rs. 1,072.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,148.26 crore in June 2023 up 83.09% from Rs. 2,265.65 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 9.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.08 in June 2022.

    Adani Ports shares closed at 784.20 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,247.555,796.854,637.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,247.555,796.854,637.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost501.53452.18232.88
    Depreciation949.58844.89723.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,981.442,073.992,600.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,815.002,425.791,080.59
    Other Income383.68382.27461.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,198.682,808.061,541.89
    Interest632.69622.56616.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,565.992,185.50925.01
    Exceptional Items---1,273.38--
    P/L Before Tax2,565.99912.12925.01
    Tax371.36-221.50-61.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,194.631,133.62986.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,194.631,133.62986.13
    Minority Interest-4.6617.91-19.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-75.257.35105.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,114.721,158.881,072.38
    Equity Share Capital432.03432.03422.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.795.365.08
    Diluted EPS9.795.365.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.795.365.08
    Diluted EPS9.795.365.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

