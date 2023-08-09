Adani Ports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,247.55 crore, up 34.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,247.55 crore in June 2023 up 34.7% from Rs. 4,637.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,114.72 crore in June 2023 up 97.2% from Rs. 1,072.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,148.26 crore in June 2023 up 83.09% from Rs. 2,265.65 crore in June 2022.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 9.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.08 in June 2022.

Adani Ports shares closed at 784.20 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.