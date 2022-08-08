 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,637.95 crore, up 1.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,637.95 crore in June 2022 up 1.78% from Rs. 4,556.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,072.38 crore in June 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 1,306.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,265.65 crore in June 2022 down 13.28% from Rs. 2,612.62 crore in June 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in June 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 810.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,637.95 3,845.03 4,556.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,637.95 3,845.03 4,556.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.88 169.98 164.10
Depreciation 723.76 675.00 608.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,600.72 1,807.25 2,161.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,080.59 1,192.80 1,622.25
Other Income 461.30 572.84 381.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,541.89 1,765.64 2,003.87
Interest 616.88 657.76 530.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 925.01 1,107.88 1,473.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 925.01 1,107.88 1,473.55
Tax -61.12 137.41 171.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 986.13 970.47 1,302.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 986.13 970.47 1,302.55
Minority Interest -19.18 -9.02 -35.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 105.43 62.55 39.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,072.38 1,024.00 1,306.69
Equity Share Capital 422.47 422.47 408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 4.85 6.41
Diluted EPS 5.08 4.85 6.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 4.85 6.41
Diluted EPS 5.08 4.85 6.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

