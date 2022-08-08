Adani Ports Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,637.95 crore, up 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,637.95 crore in June 2022 up 1.78% from Rs. 4,556.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,072.38 crore in June 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 1,306.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,265.65 crore in June 2022 down 13.28% from Rs. 2,612.62 crore in June 2021.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in June 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 810.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.