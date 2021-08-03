Adani Ports Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,556.81 crore, up 98.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,556.81 crore in June 2021 up 98.75% from Rs. 2,292.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,306.69 crore in June 2021 up 72.38% from Rs. 758.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,612.62 crore in June 2021 up 41.09% from Rs. 1,851.72 crore in June 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in June 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 692.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)