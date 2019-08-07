Adani Ports Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,794.47 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,794.47 crore in June 2019 up 15.9% from Rs. 2,411.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,022.42 crore in June 2019 up 48.02% from Rs. 690.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,268.84 crore in June 2019 up 51.39% from Rs. 1,498.72 crore in June 2018.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2018.

Adani Ports shares closed at 376.95 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.11% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.