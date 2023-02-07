Adani Ports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,786.17
|5,210.80
|3,797.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,786.17
|5,210.80
|3,797.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|227.37
|233.12
|160.11
|Depreciation
|883.63
|854.30
|693.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,862.30
|2,087.07
|1,219.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,812.87
|2,036.31
|1,724.75
|Other Income
|265.00
|438.11
|625.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,077.87
|2,474.42
|2,350.38
|Interest
|533.88
|577.05
|666.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,543.99
|1,897.37
|1,683.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,543.99
|1,897.37
|1,683.87
|Tax
|227.39
|162.58
|260.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,316.60
|1,734.79
|1,423.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,316.60
|1,734.79
|1,423.15
|Minority Interest
|-20.97
|-60.33
|-6.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|19.91
|3.02
|55.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,315.54
|1,677.48
|1,472.26
|Equity Share Capital
|432.03
|422.47
|408.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.09
|7.77
|6.97
|Diluted EPS
|6.09
|7.77
|6.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.09
|7.77
|6.97
|Diluted EPS
|6.09
|7.77
|6.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited