 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Ports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 3,797.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,315.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 1,472.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,961.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 3,043.43 crore in December 2021.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,786.17 5,210.80 3,797.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,786.17 5,210.80 3,797.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 227.37 233.12 160.11
Depreciation 883.63 854.30 693.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,862.30 2,087.07 1,219.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,812.87 2,036.31 1,724.75
Other Income 265.00 438.11 625.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,077.87 2,474.42 2,350.38
Interest 533.88 577.05 666.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,543.99 1,897.37 1,683.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,543.99 1,897.37 1,683.87
Tax 227.39 162.58 260.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,316.60 1,734.79 1,423.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,316.60 1,734.79 1,423.15
Minority Interest -20.97 -60.33 -6.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 19.91 3.02 55.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,315.54 1,677.48 1,472.26
Equity Share Capital 432.03 422.47 408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 7.77 6.97
Diluted EPS 6.09 7.77 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 7.77 6.97
Diluted EPS 6.09 7.77 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited