Adani Ports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 3,797.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,315.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 1,472.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,961.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 3,043.43 crore in December 2021.