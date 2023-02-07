English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Ports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,786.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 3,797.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,315.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 1,472.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,961.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 3,043.43 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,786.175,210.803,797.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,786.175,210.803,797.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost227.37233.12160.11
    Depreciation883.63854.30693.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,862.302,087.071,219.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,812.872,036.311,724.75
    Other Income265.00438.11625.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,077.872,474.422,350.38
    Interest533.88577.05666.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,543.991,897.371,683.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,543.991,897.371,683.87
    Tax227.39162.58260.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,316.601,734.791,423.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,316.601,734.791,423.15
    Minority Interest-20.97-60.33-6.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates19.913.0255.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,315.541,677.481,472.26
    Equity Share Capital432.03422.47408.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.097.776.97
    Diluted EPS6.097.776.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.097.776.97
    Diluted EPS6.097.776.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited