Adani Ports Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,746.49 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,746.49 crore in December 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 3,336.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.53 crore in December 2020 up 16.59% from Rs. 1,352.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,222.49 crore in December 2020 up 22.25% from Rs. 2,635.98 crore in December 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 582.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.69% returns over the last 6 months and 58.06% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,746.492,902.523,336.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,746.492,902.523,336.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost160.70147.00128.11
Depreciation594.06461.82429.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses891.60456.941,066.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,100.131,836.761,712.13
Other Income528.30520.64494.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,628.432,357.402,206.31
Interest612.26557.02467.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,016.171,800.381,739.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,016.171,800.381,739.03
Tax435.97403.83382.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,580.201,396.551,356.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,580.201,396.551,356.59
Minority Interest-----4.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.67-2.86-0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,576.531,393.691,352.17
Equity Share Capital406.35406.35406.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.696.836.66
Diluted EPS7.696.836.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.696.836.66
Diluted EPS7.696.836.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 06:33 pm

