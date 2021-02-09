Adani Ports Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,746.49 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,746.49 crore in December 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 3,336.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,576.53 crore in December 2020 up 16.59% from Rs. 1,352.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,222.49 crore in December 2020 up 22.25% from Rs. 2,635.98 crore in December 2019.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2019.

Adani Ports shares closed at 582.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.69% returns over the last 6 months and 58.06% over the last 12 months.