Adani Group's stocks rise after investor roadshow and reassurances of stability

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

The current roadshow represents a new initiative by the conglomerate, which operates in various industries from ports to power, to rebuild investor trust.

Adani's stocks rose for a second consecutive session following the group's reassuring statements during its Asia roadshow. Investors were informed that the company is capable of fulfilling its obligations in the upcoming years and generating cash.

Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 8% after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar Ltd, NDTV Ltd and Adani Power Ltd touched 5% upper circuit for the second straight day.  Adani Ports and SEZ rose 2.33%, ACC Ltd jumped 1.4% while Ambuja Cement added 2.7%. On Tuesday, the group added over Rs 30000 crore market value.

Adani Total Gas trading higher after falling for 31 days and 28 day's of lower circuit. Adani Green Energy jumped after 21 out of 22 sessions trading lower while Adani Transmission rose after 23 out of 25 sessions falling. Adani Power Ltd dropped 12 out of 15 trading sessions.

Bargain hunters nibbled at Adani's stocks as the conglomerate commenced a series of investor meetings at Singapore on Monday, with the assistance of approximately twelve global banks. The meetings are being conducted by the company, which is supported by billionaire Gautam Adani. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the company will meet with investors at the Barclays Plc office in Hong Kong. Attending the meetings will be Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh and Corporate Finance Head Anupam Misra.