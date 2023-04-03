Adani Group stocks decline on report of Sebi probe into offshore deals

Shares of Adani Group companies went down on April 3 following a Reuters article on a probe by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into potential breach of regulations on "related party" transactions.

The investigation pertains to the Adani Group transactions with at least three overseas entities connected to founder Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani.

The three offshore entities in question have reportedly been engaged in multiple investment dealings with unlisted subsidiaries of the ports-to-power conglomerate over 13 years.

Vinod Adani is either affiliated with these entities as a beneficial owner or director, the report claimed. Markets regulator Sebi is investigating whether the failure to disclose these connections constitutes a breach of regulations governing "related-party transactions".

Moneycontrol News