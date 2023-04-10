 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Green Energy shares hit 5% upper circuit after block deal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Around 13.70 lakh shares (0.10% equity) worth Rs 123.09 crore changed hands at an average of RS 899 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

markets

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday hit the 5 percent upper circuit after a huge block deal where around 13.70 lakh shares changed hands, according to a CNBC TV report. However, the details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

At 10am, Adani Green share was trading at Rs 897.80 on the BSE, up 5 percent from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex inched up 0.23 percent to 59,968.61 points.

Around 13.70 lakh shares (0.10 percent equity) worth Rs 123.09 crore changed hands at an average of RS 899 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

Adani Green Energy's stock has shifted to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework. This follows the stock's previous placement under the second stage of the same framework by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 28.