you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy reports profit of Rs 102 crore in Q2

The revenue from power generation was up 3 percent at Rs 462 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Adani Green Energy has posted a profit of Rs 102.3 crore in the September quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 187.9 crore on YoY basis, while a loss of Rs 97.44 crore on QoQ basis.

Revenue was up 53.5 percent at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 449 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 94.4 percent at Rs 382.1 crore versus Rs 196.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 55.5 percent versus 43.8 percent, YoY.

Tax expense stood at Rs 100 crore against tax credit of Rs 74 crore, YoY.

Revenue from power generation was up 3 percent at Rs 462 crore, while the total number of units sold in Q2 FY20 is 970 Mu’s up 7 percent, YoY.

At 1445 hours, Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 96.00, up Rs 2.40, or 2.56 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Results

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

