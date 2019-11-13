Adani Green Energy reports profit of Rs 102 crore in Q2

Adani Green Energy has posted a profit of Rs 102.3 crore in the September quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 187.9 crore on YoY basis, while a loss of Rs 97.44 crore on QoQ basis.

Revenue was up 53.5 percent at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 449 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 94.4 percent at Rs 382.1 crore versus Rs 196.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 55.5 percent versus 43.8 percent, YoY.

Tax expense stood at Rs 100 crore against tax credit of Rs 74 crore, YoY.

Revenue from power generation was up 3 percent at Rs 462 crore, while the total number of units sold in Q2 FY20 is 970 Mu’s up 7 percent, YoY.