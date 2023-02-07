English
    Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit surges 110%, revenue rises 41%

    Bottom line got a significant boost as share of profit from joint ventures and associates came in at Rs 44 crore for the quarter against Rs 1 crore in Q3 FY22

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
    However, operating performance took a hit as depreciation expenses and other income increased in the quarter

    Adani Green Energy on February 7 said consolidated net profit zoomed 110 percent to Rs 103 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period. The bottom-line got a significant boost as share of profit from joint ventures and associates came in at Rs 44 crore for the quarter against Rs 1 crore in Q3 FY22.

    Consolidated revenue from operations rose 41 percent on year to Rs 1,973 crore, from Rs 1,400 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

    However, operating performance took a hit as depreciation expenses and other income increased in the quarter, the renewables arm of the embattled Adani Group conglomerate said. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 18.2 percent YoY to Rs 853 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 43.2 percent from 74.5 percent in the year-ago period.

    The company's stock has fallen 55 percent since the publication on Hindenburg Research report on January 24. Pledged stake in the company is now down to 1.36 percent from 4.36 percent after the promoters pre-payed some loans to release shares.