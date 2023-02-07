 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks' exposure to Adani group 'insufficient', face limited risk: Fitch

Feb 07, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

"Fitch Ratings believes that Indian banks' exposure to the Adani group is insufficient in itself to present a substantial risk to the banks' standalone credit profiles," the rating agency said in a note.

Fitch on February 3 stated that the controversy over the short-seller report had no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities. (Image: Reuters)

Indian banks' exposure to Adani group is "insufficient in itself" to pose a substantial risk to their credit profiles, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

Adani group has faced stock rout and questions after a US short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a damning report alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. Adani Group has denied all charges and threatened to sue Hindenburg.

Ratings of banks remain driven by expectations that the banks would receive extraordinary sovereign support if needed.