Adani Green Energy Q3 net loss at Rs 124 crore

Adani Green Energy has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 124 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 which included one-time loss of Rs 74.1 crore.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 118 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 10.8 percent at Rs 504 crore versus Rs 455 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 12.2 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 112 crore, YoY.