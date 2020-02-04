App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy Q3 net loss at Rs 124 crore

Revenue of the company was up 10.8 percent at Rs 504 crore versus Rs 455 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Green Energy has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 124 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 which included one-time loss of Rs 74.1 crore.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 118 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 12.2 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 112 crore, YoY.

At 13:45, hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 190.55, down Rs 5.10, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #Results

