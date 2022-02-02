MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Green Energy net up 20% to Rs 49 crore in December quarter

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

    PTI
    February 02, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

    Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

    Commenting on the results, Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy said in a statement, "The continued robust operational performance and improving visibility of growth with firm PPAs performance and improving visibility of growth with firm PPAs demonstrate that we are well on track to become the largest renewable player by 2030”.

    He further said, "Our commitment towards ESG is only getting stronger with the global recognition of our efforts to light up the world with green energy and to further incorporate the best ESG practices on all fronts.”

    Close

    Related stories

    The company sold 2,504 million units of electricity in the December quarter, up from 1,273 MU in the same period a year ago.

    During April to December 2021, it sold 6,456 MU which is higher than 3,857 MU in the nine months period a year ago.

    Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.3 GW 3 including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.

    The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

    Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI),  NTPC and various state discoms.

    Listed in 2018, AGEL is a USD 40 billion market cap company helping India meet its COP21 goals.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Business #Results
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 05:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.