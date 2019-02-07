App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy loss widens to Rs 118.74 cr in Q3

The company's finance costs rose to Rs 277.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 100.23 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Green Energy's net loss widened to Rs 118.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter compared to the year-ago period, owing to higher expenses such as borrowing cost and depreciation. Its consolidated net loss was Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2017, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm's total income in the third quarter of the current financial year rose to Rs 470.94 crore, compared with Rs 456.21 crore a year ago.

The company's finance costs rose to Rs 277.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 100.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Depreciation also increased to Rs 270.19 crore, against Rs 133.45 crore in October-December 2017.

related news

The company said mark-to-market losses of Rs 12.87 crore on the contracts, which qualify as cash flow hedge, have been recognised in the Cash Flow Hedge Reserve Account at the end of the quarter.

To hedge the foreign currency and interest rate exposure on external commercial borrowings, the Group has entered into various derivative contracts.

During April-December, the consolidated net loss of the firm widened to Rs 380.97 crore from a loss of Rs 94.69 crore a year ago. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 137.51 crore in 2017-18.

Adani Green Energy Chairman Gautam Adani said: "We are moving towards the path of the government's 2030 Vision of reducing dependence on imports for fossil fuel needs and developing solar power as a prime source of energy."

Jayant Parimal, chief executive officer of Adani Green Energy, said: "The Interim Budget will further strengthen our endeavours in the renewable energy sector and we shall accelerate our pace to meet the country's demand of energy through renewable energy.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.