Adani Green Ene Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.14 crore, down 80.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.14 crore in September 2020 down 80.67% from Rs. 238.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.95 crore in September 2020 down 39.89% from Rs. 38.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.84 crore in September 2020 up 16.05% from Rs. 74.83 crore in September 2019.

Adani Green Ene EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2019.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 840.90 on November 04, 2020 (NSE)