Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 2,109.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.00 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.83% from Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022.
Adani Green Ene shares closed at 951.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,632.00
|918.00
|2,109.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,632.00
|918.00
|2,109.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1,390.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|878.00
|--
|3,916.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|738.00
|-486.00
|-1,824.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|9.00
|8.00
|Depreciation
|3.00
|3.00
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-96.00
|42.00
|-2.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.00
|-40.00
|9.00
|Other Income
|134.00
|134.00
|109.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|232.00
|94.00
|118.00
|Interest
|409.00
|222.00
|288.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-177.00
|-128.00
|-170.00
|Exceptional Items
|-67.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-244.00
|-128.00
|-170.00
|Tax
|-4.00
|-1.00
|-54.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-240.00
|-127.00
|-116.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-240.00
|-127.00
|-116.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,584.00
|1,584.03
|1,564.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-0.90
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-0.90
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-0.90
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-0.90
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited