Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 2,109.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.00 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.83% from Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022.

Adani Green Energy Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,632.00 918.00 2,109.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,632.00 918.00 2,109.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1,390.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 878.00 -- 3,916.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 738.00 -486.00 -1,824.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.00 9.00 8.00
Depreciation 3.00 3.00 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -96.00 42.00 -2.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.00 -40.00 9.00
Other Income 134.00 134.00 109.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 232.00 94.00 118.00
Interest 409.00 222.00 288.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -177.00 -128.00 -170.00
Exceptional Items -67.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -244.00 -128.00 -170.00
Tax -4.00 -1.00 -54.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -240.00 -127.00 -116.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -240.00 -127.00 -116.00
Equity Share Capital 1,584.00 1,584.03 1,564.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 -0.90 -0.84
Diluted EPS -1.62 -0.90 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 -0.90 -0.84
Diluted EPS -1.62 -0.90 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited