Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 2,109.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.00 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.83% from Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022.