English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,632.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 2,109.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 240.00 crore in March 2023 down 106.9% from Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.83% from Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Green Ene shares closed at 951.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.34% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,632.00918.002,109.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,632.00918.002,109.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1,390.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods878.00--3,916.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks738.00-486.00-1,824.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.009.008.00
    Depreciation3.003.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-96.0042.00-2.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.00-40.009.00
    Other Income134.00134.00109.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.0094.00118.00
    Interest409.00222.00288.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-177.00-128.00-170.00
    Exceptional Items-67.00----
    P/L Before Tax-244.00-128.00-170.00
    Tax-4.00-1.00-54.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-240.00-127.00-116.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-240.00-127.00-116.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.001,584.031,564.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-0.90-0.84
    Diluted EPS-1.62-0.90-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-0.90-0.84
    Diluted EPS-1.62-0.90-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am