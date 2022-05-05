Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,109.00 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,109.00 crore in March 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 2,034.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022 down 185.93% from Rs. 135.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 241.00 crore in March 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,671.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE)