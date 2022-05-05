Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,109.00 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,109.00 crore in March 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 2,034.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.00 crore in March 2022 down 185.93% from Rs. 135.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.00 crore in March 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 241.00 crore in March 2021.
Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,671.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE)
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,109.00
|2,269.00
|2,034.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,109.00
|2,269.00
|2,034.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,916.00
|2,660.00
|1,713.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,824.00
|-440.00
|282.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.00
|7.00
|--
|Depreciation
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-2.00
|-80.00
|-7.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.00
|120.00
|45.00
|Other Income
|109.00
|111.00
|195.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.00
|231.00
|240.00
|Interest
|288.00
|317.00
|74.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.00
|-86.00
|166.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-13.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-170.00
|-86.00
|153.00
|Tax
|-54.00
|-7.00
|18.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-116.00
|-79.00
|135.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-116.00
|-79.00
|135.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,564.00
|1,564.00
|1,564.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.61
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.61
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.61
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.61
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes