Adani Green Ene Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.00 crore, up 3531.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.00 crore in March 2021 up 3531.49% from Rs. 56.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.00 crore in March 2021 up 108.74% from Rs. 64.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.00 crore in March 2021 up 246.71% from Rs. 69.51 crore in March 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,064.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)