    Adani Green Ene Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 691.00 crore, down 68.11% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 691.00 crore in June 2023 down 68.11% from Rs. 2,167.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.00 crore in June 2023 down 255.3% from Rs. 132.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.00 crore in June 2023 down 47.3% from Rs. 241.00 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,093.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -51.92% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations691.001,632.002,167.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations691.001,632.002,167.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods944.00878.001,008.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-267.00738.001,115.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0011.008.00
    Depreciation3.003.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.00-96.00177.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.0098.00-143.00
    Other Income142.00134.00382.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.00232.00239.00
    Interest310.00409.00107.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-186.00-177.00132.00
    Exceptional Items---67.00--
    P/L Before Tax-186.00-244.00132.00
    Tax19.00-4.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-205.00-240.00132.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-205.00-240.00132.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.001,584.001,584.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-1.620.74
    Diluted EPS-1.39-1.620.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-1.620.74
    Diluted EPS-1.39-1.620.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

