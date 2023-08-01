Adani Green Ene Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 691.00 crore, down 68.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.00 crore in June 2023 down 68.11% from Rs. 2,167.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.00 crore in June 2023 down 255.3% from Rs. 132.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.00 crore in June 2023 down 47.3% from Rs. 241.00 crore in June 2022.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,093.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -51.92% over the last 12 months.