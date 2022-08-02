 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Green Ene Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,167.00 crore, up 49.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,167.00 crore in June 2022 up 49.86% from Rs. 1,446.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.00 crore in June 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.00 crore in June 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,273.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.65% returns over the last 6 months and 159.51% over the last 12 months.

Adani Green Energy Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,167.00 2,109.00 1,446.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,167.00 2,109.00 1,446.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,008.00 3,916.00 1,656.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,115.00 -1,824.00 -245.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.00 8.00 --
Depreciation 2.00 2.00 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.00 -2.00 10.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -143.00 9.00 23.00
Other Income 382.00 109.00 105.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.00 118.00 128.00
Interest 107.00 288.00 92.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.00 -170.00 36.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 132.00 -170.00 36.00
Tax -- -54.00 -1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.00 -116.00 37.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.00 -116.00 37.00
Equity Share Capital 1,584.00 1,564.00 1,564.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -0.84 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.74 -0.84 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -0.84 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.74 -0.84 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.