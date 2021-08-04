Adani Green Ene Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,446.00 crore, up 805.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,446.00 crore in June 2021 up 805.73% from Rs. 159.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2021 down 73.1% from Rs. 137.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2021 up 47.03% from Rs. 88.42 crore in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 890.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)