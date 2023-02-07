 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore, down 59.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.54% from Rs. 2,269.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.00 crore in December 2022 down 60.76% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 233.00 crore in December 2021. Adani Green Ene shares closed at 889.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.94% returns over the last 6 months and -56.09% over the last 12 months.
Adani Green Energy Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations918.002,912.002,269.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations918.002,912.002,269.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,390.00----
Purchase of Traded Goods--1,004.002,660.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-486.001,851.00-440.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.008.007.00
Depreciation3.003.002.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.00115.00-80.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.00-69.00120.00
Other Income134.00130.00111.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.0061.00231.00
Interest222.00154.00317.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-128.00-93.00-86.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-128.00-93.00-86.00
Tax-1.00---7.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-127.00-93.00-79.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-127.00-93.00-79.00
Equity Share Capital1,584.031,584.001,564.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
Diluted EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
Diluted EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm