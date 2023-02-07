Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore, down 59.54% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 918.00 2,912.00 2,269.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 918.00 2,912.00 2,269.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,390.00 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1,004.00 2,660.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -486.00 1,851.00 -440.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.00 8.00 7.00 Depreciation 3.00 3.00 2.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 42.00 115.00 -80.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.00 -69.00 120.00 Other Income 134.00 130.00 111.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.00 61.00 231.00 Interest 222.00 154.00 317.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -128.00 -93.00 -86.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -128.00 -93.00 -86.00 Tax -1.00 -- -7.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -127.00 -93.00 -79.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -127.00 -93.00 -79.00 Equity Share Capital 1,584.03 1,584.00 1,564.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.90 -0.68 -0.61 Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.68 -0.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.90 -0.68 -0.61 Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.68 -0.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited