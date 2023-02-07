English
    Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore, down 59.54% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.54% from Rs. 2,269.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.00 crore in December 2022 down 60.76% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 233.00 crore in December 2021.Adani Green Ene shares closed at 889.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.94% returns over the last 6 months and -56.09% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations918.002,912.002,269.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations918.002,912.002,269.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,390.00----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1,004.002,660.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-486.001,851.00-440.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.008.007.00
    Depreciation3.003.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.00115.00-80.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.00-69.00120.00
    Other Income134.00130.00111.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.0061.00231.00
    Interest222.00154.00317.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-128.00-93.00-86.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-128.00-93.00-86.00
    Tax-1.00---7.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-127.00-93.00-79.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-127.00-93.00-79.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.031,584.001,564.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.68-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited