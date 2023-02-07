Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore, down 59.54% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 918.00 crore in December 2022 down 59.54% from Rs. 2,269.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.00 crore in December 2022 down 60.76% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 233.00 crore in December 2021.
|Adani Green Ene shares closed at 889.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.94% returns over the last 6 months and -56.09% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|918.00
|2,912.00
|2,269.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|918.00
|2,912.00
|2,269.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,390.00
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1,004.00
|2,660.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-486.00
|1,851.00
|-440.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.00
|8.00
|7.00
|Depreciation
|3.00
|3.00
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.00
|115.00
|-80.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.00
|-69.00
|120.00
|Other Income
|134.00
|130.00
|111.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.00
|61.00
|231.00
|Interest
|222.00
|154.00
|317.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-128.00
|-93.00
|-86.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-128.00
|-93.00
|-86.00
|Tax
|-1.00
|--
|-7.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-127.00
|-93.00
|-79.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-127.00
|-93.00
|-79.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,584.03
|1,584.00
|1,564.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.68
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.68
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.68
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.68
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited