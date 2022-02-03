Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,269.00 crore, up 871.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,269.00 crore in December 2021 up 871.99% from Rs. 233.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021 down 213.29% from Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.00 crore in December 2021 up 58.71% from Rs. 146.81 crore in December 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,916.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)