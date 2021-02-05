MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 233.44 crore, down 72.24% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.44 crore in December 2020 down 72.24% from Rs. 840.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2020 up 165.82% from Rs. 26.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.81 crore in December 2020 up 70.57% from Rs. 86.07 crore in December 2019.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Close

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,078.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)

Adani Green Energy Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations213.2946.14840.68
Other Operating Income20.15--0.10
Total Income From Operations233.4446.14840.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1,611.21927.66821.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,404.39-886.37--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.105.508.34
Depreciation1.140.970.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.6112.6013.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.77-14.22-3.17
Other Income129.90100.0988.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.6785.8785.25
Interest74.4462.3349.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.2323.5435.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax71.2323.5435.53
Tax1.500.589.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.7422.9526.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.7422.9526.23
Equity Share Capital1,564.011,564.011,564.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.050.07
Diluted EPS0.350.050.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.050.07
Diluted EPS0.350.050.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.