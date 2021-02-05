Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 233.44 crore, down 72.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.44 crore in December 2020 down 72.24% from Rs. 840.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2020 up 165.82% from Rs. 26.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.81 crore in December 2020 up 70.57% from Rs. 86.07 crore in December 2019.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,078.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)