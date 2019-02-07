Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, down 94.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in December 2018 down 94.93% from Rs. 419.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2018 down 165.95% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.60 crore in December 2018 up 12.14% from Rs. 54.04 crore in December 2017.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 33.10 on February 06, 2019 (NSE)