Adani Green Ene Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, down 94.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in December 2018 down 94.93% from Rs. 419.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2018 down 165.95% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.60 crore in December 2018 up 12.14% from Rs. 54.04 crore in December 2017.
Adani Green Ene shares closed at 33.10 on February 06, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.29
|49.12
|3.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.29
|49.12
|3.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.39
|47.72
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|4.35
|3.71
|Depreciation
|2.10
|2.10
|2.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.31
|14.64
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.58
|-19.69
|-4.21
|Other Income
|68.07
|72.35
|7.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.50
|52.65
|3.18
|Interest
|74.50
|72.41
|10.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.00
|-19.75
|-6.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.00
|-19.75
|-6.89
|Tax
|-0.73
|-2.64
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.27
|-17.12
|-6.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.27
|-17.12
|-6.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1,564.01
|1,564.01
|1,376.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited