Adani Green Ene Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,586.00 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,586.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 1,295.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.00 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 966.00 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 886.00 crore in September 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,176.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and 77.08% over the last 12 months.

Adani Green Energy Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,586.00 1,635.00 1,295.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,586.00 1,635.00 1,295.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 352.00 263.00 453.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 9.00 7.00
Depreciation 298.00 280.00 164.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 359.00 415.00 65.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 568.00 668.00 606.00
Other Income 100.00 66.00 116.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 668.00 734.00 722.00
Interest 498.00 458.00 613.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.00 276.00 109.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.00
P/L Before Tax 170.00 276.00 108.00
Tax 24.00 59.00 8.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.00 217.00 100.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.00 217.00 100.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.00 -3.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 149.00 214.00 100.00
Equity Share Capital 1,584.00 1,584.00 1,564.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.18 0.47
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.18 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.18 0.47
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.18 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
