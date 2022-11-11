Adani Green Ene Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,586.00 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,586.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.47% from Rs. 1,295.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.00 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 966.00 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 886.00 crore in September 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,176.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and 77.08% over the last 12 months.