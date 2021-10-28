Adani Green Ene Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.00 crore, up 111.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.00 crore in September 2021 up 111.63% from Rs. 611.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2021 up 432.02% from Rs. 18.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 886.00 crore in September 2021 up 45.22% from Rs. 610.12 crore in September 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,206.10 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)