Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.00 crore, up 77.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 2,598.00 crore in March 2023 up 77.82% from Rs. 1,461.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.00 crore in March 2023 up 319.83% from Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,654.00 crore in March 2023 up 141.71% from Rs. 1,098.00 crore in March 2022.
Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.
|Adani Green Ene shares closed at 974.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.39% returns over the last 6 months and -65.56% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,598.00
|1,973.00
|1,461.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,598.00
|1,973.00
|1,461.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|439.00
|694.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|310.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|11.00
|9.00
|Depreciation
|392.00
|330.00
|274.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-116.00
|415.00
|170.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,872.00
|523.00
|698.00
|Other Income
|390.00
|285.00
|126.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,262.00
|808.00
|824.00
|Interest
|1,338.00
|617.00
|667.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|924.00
|191.00
|157.00
|Exceptional Items
|-125.00
|-69.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|799.00
|122.00
|157.00
|Tax
|307.00
|63.00
|21.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|492.00
|59.00
|136.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|492.00
|59.00
|136.00
|Minority Interest
|1.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|15.00
|44.00
|-15.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|508.00
|103.00
|121.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,584.00
|1,584.03
|1,564.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.02
|0.47
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|3.02
|0.47
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.02
|0.47
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|3.02
|0.47
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited