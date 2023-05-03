English
    Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.00 crore, up 77.82% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 2,598.00 crore in March 2023 up 77.82% from Rs. 1,461.00 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.00 crore in March 2023 up 319.83% from Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,654.00 crore in March 2023 up 141.71% from Rs. 1,098.00 crore in March 2022.
    Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.Adani Green Ene shares closed at 974.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.39% returns over the last 6 months and -65.56% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,598.001,973.001,461.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,598.001,973.001,461.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials439.00694.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----310.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0011.009.00
    Depreciation392.00330.00274.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-116.00415.00170.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,872.00523.00698.00
    Other Income390.00285.00126.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,262.00808.00824.00
    Interest1,338.00617.00667.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax924.00191.00157.00
    Exceptional Items-125.00-69.00--
    P/L Before Tax799.00122.00157.00
    Tax307.0063.0021.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities492.0059.00136.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period492.0059.00136.00
    Minority Interest1.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.0044.00-15.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates508.00103.00121.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.001,584.031,564.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.020.470.58
    Diluted EPS3.020.470.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.020.470.58
    Diluted EPS3.020.470.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am