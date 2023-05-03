Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.00 crore, up 77.82% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,598.00 1,973.00 1,461.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,598.00 1,973.00 1,461.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 439.00 694.00 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 310.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.00 11.00 9.00 Depreciation 392.00 330.00 274.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -116.00 415.00 170.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,872.00 523.00 698.00 Other Income 390.00 285.00 126.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,262.00 808.00 824.00 Interest 1,338.00 617.00 667.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 924.00 191.00 157.00 Exceptional Items -125.00 -69.00 -- P/L Before Tax 799.00 122.00 157.00 Tax 307.00 63.00 21.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 492.00 59.00 136.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 492.00 59.00 136.00 Minority Interest 1.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.00 44.00 -15.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 508.00 103.00 121.00 Equity Share Capital 1,584.00 1,584.03 1,564.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.02 0.47 0.58 Diluted EPS 3.02 0.47 0.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.02 0.47 0.58 Diluted EPS 3.02 0.47 0.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited