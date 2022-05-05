 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.00 crore, up 48.17% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,461.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.17% from Rs. 986.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 105.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,098.00 crore in March 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 722.00 crore in March 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,671.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE)

Adani Green Energy Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,461.00 1,400.00 979.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 7.00
Total Income From Operations 1,461.00 1,400.00 986.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 310.00 407.00 222.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 67.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 9.00 2.00
Depreciation 274.00 260.00 133.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.00 -59.00 69.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 698.00 783.00 493.00
Other Income 126.00 71.00 96.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 824.00 854.00 589.00
Interest 667.00 813.00 476.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.00 41.00 113.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.00
P/L Before Tax 157.00 41.00 100.00
Tax 21.00 -7.00 -4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.00 48.00 104.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.00 48.00 104.00
Minority Interest -- -- 1.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -15.00 1.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.00 49.00 105.00
Equity Share Capital 1,564.00 1,564.00 1,564.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.14 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.14 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.14 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.14 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
