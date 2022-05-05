Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.00 crore, up 48.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,461.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.17% from Rs. 986.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 105.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,098.00 crore in March 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 722.00 crore in March 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,671.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE)