Adani Green Ene Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 986.00 crore, up 41.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.00 crore in March 2021 up 41.72% from Rs. 695.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.00 crore in March 2021 up 8.91% from Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.00 crore in March 2021 up 192.66% from Rs. 246.70 crore in March 2020.

Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2020.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,064.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)