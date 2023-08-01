English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,176.00 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Green Energy Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 2,176.00 crore in June 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 1,635.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.00 crore in June 2023 up 50.47% from Rs. 214.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,309.00 crore in June 2023 up 127.71% from Rs. 1,014.00 crore in June 2022.
    Adani Green Ene EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.Adani Green Ene shares closed at 1,093.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -51.92% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Green Energy Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,176.002,598.001,635.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,176.002,598.001,635.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--439.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----263.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0011.009.00
    Depreciation451.00392.00280.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.00-116.00415.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,630.001,872.00668.00
    Other Income228.00390.0066.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,858.002,262.00734.00
    Interest1,393.001,338.00458.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax465.00924.00276.00
    Exceptional Items-50.00-125.00--
    P/L Before Tax415.00799.00276.00
    Tax142.00307.0059.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities273.00492.00217.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period273.00492.00217.00
    Minority Interest-1.001.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates50.0015.00-3.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates322.00508.00214.00
    Equity Share Capital1,584.001,584.001,584.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.853.021.18
    Diluted EPS1.853.021.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.853.021.18
    Diluted EPS1.853.021.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Green Ene #Adani Green Energy Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!