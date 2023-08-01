Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,176.00 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,176.00 2,598.00 1,635.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,176.00 2,598.00 1,635.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 439.00 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 263.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.00 11.00 9.00 Depreciation 451.00 392.00 280.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 78.00 -116.00 415.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,630.00 1,872.00 668.00 Other Income 228.00 390.00 66.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,858.00 2,262.00 734.00 Interest 1,393.00 1,338.00 458.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 465.00 924.00 276.00 Exceptional Items -50.00 -125.00 -- P/L Before Tax 415.00 799.00 276.00 Tax 142.00 307.00 59.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 273.00 492.00 217.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 273.00 492.00 217.00 Minority Interest -1.00 1.00 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 50.00 15.00 -3.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 322.00 508.00 214.00 Equity Share Capital 1,584.00 1,584.00 1,584.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 3.02 1.18 Diluted EPS 1.85 3.02 1.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.85 3.02 1.18 Diluted EPS 1.85 3.02 1.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited