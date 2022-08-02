Adani Green Ene Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.00 crore, up 67.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,635.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.35% from Rs. 977.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.28% from Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.00 crore in June 2022 up 22.91% from Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2021.

Adani Green Ene EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2021.

Adani Green Ene shares closed at 2,273.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.65% returns over the last 6 months and 159.51% over the last 12 months.